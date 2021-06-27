Support Local Businesses
‘Know your neighbors’: Veterans who struggle with PTSD may be triggered by Independence Day celebrations

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Veterans around the country struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on a daily basis and are constantly reminded that the war does not end when you return home.

“It’s just the surprise of everything on the battlefield,” said Senior Vice Commander of the VFW Department of Kentucky Nathan Sesco. “That’s what a lot of veterans coming back with PTSD is nowadays and there are many more cases.”

Many veterans who return home are faced with triggers that may start PTSD “attacks” when encountered. With Independence Day around the corner, many of these vets struggle with the loud, sudden explosions of fireworks.

“It’s scary. It breaks you. Your heart will start racing and you start having those memories,” said Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) and VFW member Larry Miller.

Fireworks, especially of the larger variety, is said to be very similar to the sound and experience of mortar fire.

“The closest thing that you’ll ever hear to mortars is fireworks,” said Sesco. “Anybody that’s ever heard mortars, they will tell you it’s one of the closest things. The percussion and the sound and everything is very similar.”

Many veterans say a simple warning and courtesy check with your veteran neighbors, even if they may not have PTSD, is an easy way to show respect to those who protected our country.

“What worked for me is just a general warning,” said Miller. “Just a simple ‘Hey, we’ve got some noises that are getting ready to happen, we’re getting ready to let some fireworks off’ and usually if vets know what’s about to happen it’s not nearly as bad on them.”

Even though some of these veterans may not enjoy fireworks, they still want others to celebrate Independence Day, the freedoms that they fought for, as well as those who may not have made it home.

“Veterans want you to be out on the fourth. They want you having cookouts and other things with your family,” said Sesco. “Like I always say, go out and have the best time you can on the Fourth of July. Take the whole weekend and enjoy your family, because there are vets that didn’t come back. I had four buddies that didn’t make it back.”

Sesco also said the VFW plans, like in previous years, to have signs for veterans to place in their yards to let others know who is in the neighborhood.

