Man accused of killing a bartender at Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve expected in court Monday

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon for his alleged role in the death...
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon for his alleged role in the death of Kasmira Nash. (Source: WAVE 3 News/LMDC)(WAVE)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man accused of killing a mother of two at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge is expected in court Monday morning.

Ronnie O’Bannon has been out of jail and on home incarceration for more than a month now, and is expected back in court on Monday.

O’Bannon is accused of shooting and killing Kasmira Nash, 37, at the Vibes Restaurant & Ultra Lounge off River Road on May 1st.  That night, Nash was working at the club as a bartender.

Also known as “Lucci,” O’Bannon was a DJ for Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, who was also in the club at the time of the shooting.

Video of what happened that night showed a confrontation within the club moments before the shooting happened.

His lawyers argued in court in May that the shooting was done in self-defense. O’Bannon is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

He’s also a person of interest in another deadly shooting case at X-Clusive nightclub in Shively back in 2020, but police there say more witnesses need to come forward.

