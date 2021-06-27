Support Local Businesses
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car

The monkey was located near Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are now charged with animal cruelty after officials found a nine-week-old monkey dead in a hot car near the Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

Officials say the discovery occurred on Wednesday.

According to officials, Sevierville Police Department officers responded to Soaky Mountain Waterpark at about 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon after receiving a call from waterpark management reporting a dead monkey inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a nine-week-old marmoset monkey deceased in a car in the parking lot.

The post says another marmoset monkey was also in the vehicle. That five-week-old monkey appeared to be in distress from the extreme interior vehicle heat and was transported to Appalachian Animal Hospital in Morristown for treatment.

As of Thursday afternoon, the hospital reported that although the monkey is very dehydrated, its condition is improving.

The outside air temperature at the time was about 87 degrees. According to ASPCA, vehicle interior temperature in the summer can rise from 85 degrees to 120 degrees within thirty minutes.

The post says officers have charged both owners of the monkeys.

Nova Brettell, 54, of Warsaw, Indiana has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, and 54-year-old David Paul Brettell, also of Warsaw, Indiana, has been charged with animal cruelty. Additional charges are possible.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

