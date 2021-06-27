Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

U.S. Army sergeant from Louisville returns home, surprises family at Louisville Bats game

It was a warm welcome home for a US Army First Sergeant during Sunday afternoon’s Louisville...
It was a warm welcome home for a US Army First Sergeant during Sunday afternoon’s Louisville Bats game at Louisville Slugger Field.(Chris Robinson - Louisville Bats)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a warm welcome home for a US Army First Sergeant during Sunday afternoon’s Louisville Bats game at Louisville Slugger Field.

First Sergeant Michael C. Miller has been serving overseas since 2017, and his family was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitches during Sunday’s game.

Miller secretly served as catcher for the family, his face hidden behind a helmet and mask. Once the family threw out their pitches, his identity was revealed over the intercom as he unmasked himself and hugged his family.

Governor Andy Beshear, also in attendance for the game, congratulated the family and shook Miller’s hand after the reveal as the audience cheered.

Beshear also received a pitch before Sunday’s game, thrown from his son Will.

The Louisville Bats faced off against the Indianapolis Indians Sunday in the final game in a six-game series, with the Bats winning Sunday 2-1.

The first game on Tuesday was “Re-Opening Night,” returning to full capacity for the first time in nearly two years. A total of 10,131 fans showed up in attendance for the first full capacity game.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage driver has died after an accident on I-65 Saturday morning involving a semi-truck.
15-year-old Indiana driver hit and killed by semi on I-65
Two women within the Louisville area have just become richer after winning from Kentucky...
Louisville-area women win big jackpots with Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash with a vehicle near a gas station.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway
7-week-old Del'luna was killed after police say her father shook her and threw her to the ground.
‘Complete monster’: Louisville mother mourning 7-week-old daughter; child’s father charged with murder
Officials are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run accident in Meade County on Thursday.
Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for hit-and-run suspect

Latest News

Runners and walkers from just about every background gathered to celebrate the life of Tyler...
Local photographer remembered for his service to the community
Runners and walkers from just about every background gathered to celebrate the life of Tyler...
Local photographer remembered for his service to the community
A new milestone has been achieved for a non-profit organization created to help provide free...
Non-profit providing home repair assistance in Louisville, southern Indiana assists 4,000th home
Derek Chauvin was sentenced after being convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.
‘I think we still have work to do’ -- Louisville activists react to Derek Chauvin sentencing