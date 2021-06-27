Support Local Businesses
Volunteers cleanup trash along Ohio River for Ohio River Sweep

By Ken Brown
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Volunteers from Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois clean up trash along the Ohio River Saturday morning as a part of the Ohio River Sweep, hosted by The Great Parks of Hamilton County.

“I wanted to do something impactful for the environment, especially in the wake of COVID-19. So, I thought I would offer my services down here,” Volunteer Sarah Lynch said.

Fernbank Park and Woodland Mound were the focus of a few dozen people volunteering.

“Fernbank is one of my favorite parks. I heard they were doing this river sweep by the banner out front. I thought I’d help come out and clean up the Ohio River and make Fernbank an even better park for others to enjoy and for my family to enjoy as well,” Volunteer Tyler Wuebbolt said.

The cleanup effort is going on throughout 100 locations along the Ohio River with volunteers covering a large portion.

“Just for the wildlife… you hear stories about those plastic pop can rings and how the fish get caught in it. It’s just nice to come out here and take care of it,” Lynch said.

