Deadly wrong-way collision on I-64 at Third Street kills 1, injures 4

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third Street exit, according to police.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died and four other people, including two children, have been injured in a wrong-way collision on I-64 Westbound early Monday morning, according to police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirms around 12 a.m., police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third Street exit.

Preliminary investigation revealed a BMW was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-64 at Third Street. The vehicle struck a Saturn Vue that was traveling west. The collision caused a semi truck driving behind to hit the rear of the Saturn.

The female passenger in the Saturn, no age given, died due to injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Saturn was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of the passenger as 42-year-old Rachelle Hinkle of Edinburgh, Indiana. Cause of death was confirmed due to blunt force trauma injuries from the head-on collision. The coroner also confirmed the passenger was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Police also said two juveniles in the back of the Saturn were sent to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment, and the driver of the BMW was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi declined treatment of any injuries.

No other details were provided by police at this time. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

