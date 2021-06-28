Support Local Businesses
Disturbance call results in 41 dogs, two children relocated from Rowan County home

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting more information about a disturbance call on Boone Place on Friday, resulting in 41 dogs and two children being relocated.

Officers responded to the disturbance call on Friday. We don’t have details on what exactly happened to prompt the call, but police say when they got to the home, the owner was there and cooperative.

The officers were allowed into the house, finding two children and 41 dogs.

The officers there say the children were well kept, the dogs were fed and in decent shape, and the home was in decent condition considering the circumstances.

Still, police say the children were brought to a cleaner environment.

The dogs were relocated to animal shelters in Carter County, Rowan County and Star Animal Rescue.

Julia Sharp, one of the original founders of Star, says this instance is just one of too many in Kentucky. She says hoarding cases have doubled in the past couple of years.

Now, Sharp is pushing for the Cost of Care Bill to be passed, which removes costs from the community and shelter, holding the hoarder more responsible.

“I know for a fact that one hoarder and backyard breeder moved to Kentucky specifically because of our weak laws. They researched and found where they could be a backyard breeder and get away with it the easiest,” Sharp said.

Police say the investigation is still underway.

“The problem is you’re in city limits, number one, number two you’ve got 41 dogs and children in a home that’s rather small,” Lieutenant Ben Castle with the Morehead Police Department said. “You know that can become a really big health hazard and that’s a big concern, and why they contacted social services to make sure that the children were taken care of and placed in an environment where we know they’ll be safe and then try and take care of the dogs to make sure they’re well taken care of and put in good homes.”

There are no charges against the homeowner at this time.

Sharp says shelters were already scrambling to find animals a home before this hoarding case. Officers report local shelters are currently at capacity.

