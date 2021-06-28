Fireworks shortage impacts WAVE Country retailers, public displays

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - There is still one week until Independence Day, but fireworks are already running low.

A fireworks shortage has been impacting WAVE Country retailers since last year when the supply chain shut down.

The manager of Pyro City Fireworks in Clarksville, Mike Kimzey, told WAVE 3 News since public displays were canceled due to COVID-19, people bought up the few fireworks retailers did have last year.

“All the way from the manufacturer to the importers, to the wholesalers, to the retailers, everything was depleted,” Kimzey said.

This year, Pyro City’s product is still depleted. Many customers heard of the firework shortage and have been shopping early this year, stocking up for now and next year. The store is running particularly low in sparklers and artillery fireworks.

“You know you’re still hoping to get that mad rush come (July) 3rd and 4th, but we’re just hoping to make it until then, because you get email notices saying trucks are coming and then they don’t show up,” Kimzey said. “They can’t even find truck drivers to bring them.”

The shortage has also impacted some public firework displays, including Oldham County’s annual show at Wendell Moore Park.

Executive Judge David Voegele posted on social media the half-hour display would have cost the county $17,000, which is too expensive.

Kimzey told WAVE 3 News the high prices were likely added to cover the high shipping costs.

“Everybody says it’s going to take two years for supply to catch up, and hopefully when that happens the shipping costs will go down, because that’s where the increases have occurred,” Kimzey said. “It hasn’t been on the fireworks, it’s getting the fireworks to the locations.”

There are still a couple public firework displays in WAVE Country this year, including an event at the Great Lawn at Waterfront Park on July 4. The event opens as 6:30 p.m., followed by a concert featuring Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra at 8:30 p.m., and fireworks starting at approximately 10 p.m.

Paristown will host a 4th of July weekend event July 2 through 4 with music and fireworks. Tickets can be purchased here.

