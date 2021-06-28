Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Another hot day with with a couple thunderstorms

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: The humid air will lead to a heat index ranging from 95-100° Monday/Tuesday
  • THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: Isolated today/Tuesday, with an increase Wednesday and highest Thursday PM
  • HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Rain chances look low, and so do the temperatures!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hot and humid setup for Monday with more spotty downpours/thunderstorms popping later in the day. While they will be small in size, they can still be potent with lightning, gusty winds, and even small hail.

It will be a muggy/humid setup with an isolated downpour possible for the evening to just after midnight.

Another hot and humid day for Tuesday with the same storyline of isolated gusty/heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon hours; very much hit-or-miss in nature.

Isolated downpours possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as we start to gain some tropical moisture from a system moving through Georgia.

