Fourth of July firework event canceled in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Fireworks will not take place at Wendell Moore Park this year.

Oldham County judge executive David Voegele posted that the fireworks would not take place due to cost.

He said, “The court swallowed hard in the past when it was $12,000 but continued anyway. This year’s charge was to be $17,000 for a half hour.”

Despite the decision, Voegele encouraged people to celebrate on July 4th.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.