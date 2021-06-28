Support Local Businesses
Gender-Neutral language options for parents to be added to Wisconsin Birth Certificates

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -Beginning July 1, Wisconsin parents will have a new, gender-neutral option for identifying the parents of a child. Birth forms used to generate birth certificates will be updated to include an option for “parent-parent,” in addition to “mother-father.” After July 1, individuals who would like to request that the label on their or their child’s existing birth certificate be switched to parent-parent can contact the Vital Records Office by email or by calling, 608-266-1373.

“Families have told us that a birth certificate that doesn’t accurately reflect their growing family can take away a piece of the joy when welcoming a new baby,” said Sue Erickson, President and CEO at UnityPoint Health-Meriter. “We are so pleased that Wisconsin created a more inclusive birth certificate form to reflect the families of our state and community. This change allows all birthing parents to focus solely on their newborn.”

Gov. Tony Evers said this change reflects the administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and recognizing that families are diverse and should all be recognized and valued in state systems.

“This change reflects my and my administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected,” said Gov. Evers. “I am glad to see this change being made as we continue to update our state policies and procedures to better reflect the Wisconsinites we serve.”

Other changes to the birth forms include using “parent giving birth,” and making the forms available in English, Spanish, and Hmong starting July 1.

