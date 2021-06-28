Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/28

Hot and humid couple of days ahead. Wednesday will feature a bit more of a tropical influence from the wave entering GA/SC right now. So some changes to the rainfall timing and coverage could still take place for this period.

Otherwise, the main “show” will be the cold front pushing in Thursday afternoon and night. A decent drink of water of about 1-2″ is on the potential range right now.

The next item up will be the upper low after this front. Does it linger close enough to keep clouds and low rain chance in our area? Or does it move far enough away to leave us alone and we end up with a really nice holiday weekend?

The answer is YES to both as it stands now as this is a 50/50 shot.

We’ll have the new odds soon!

