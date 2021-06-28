Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville Orchestra conductor to teach at Louisville college

Conductor Teddy Abrams (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Conductor Teddy Abrams (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The conductor of the Louisville Orchestra will soon be standing in front of a different group.

Teddy Abrams will teach a conducting class at Simmons College in the fall.

Abrams said in part, “I was fortunate as a young person to benefit from the generosity and mentorship of many exceptional musicians; I consider the cyclical nature of returning this gift of teaching and mentoring to be an essential part of an artist’s responsibility to serve their community.”

Abrams will be teaching in the newly renovated Barnett Campus on Dumesnil Street.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage driver has died after an accident on I-65 Saturday morning involving a semi-truck.
15-year-old Indiana driver hit and killed by semi on I-65
Two women within the Louisville area have just become richer after winning from Kentucky...
Louisville-area women win big jackpots with Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon for his alleged role in the death...
Man accused of killing a bartender at Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve expected in court Monday
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Indiana DNR
2,000-year-old bones found at Indiana construction site

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
Deadly wrong-way collision on I-64 at Third Street kills 1, injures 4
Mt. Washington Fire added ambulances to the department.
Mt. Washington EMS unit is officially in service
The storm chance goes up a little today with scattered showers and storms developing during the...
FORECAST: Another hot day with with a few thunderstorms