Louisville Orchestra conductor to teach at Louisville college

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The conductor of the Louisville Orchestra will soon be standing in front of a different group.

Teddy Abrams will teach a conducting class at Simmons College in the fall.

Abrams said in part, “I was fortunate as a young person to benefit from the generosity and mentorship of many exceptional musicians; I consider the cyclical nature of returning this gift of teaching and mentoring to be an essential part of an artist’s responsibility to serve their community.”

Abrams will be teaching in the newly renovated Barnett Campus on Dumesnil Street.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.