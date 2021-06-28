Support Local Businesses
Man stabbed in neck during apparent road rage altercation in NKY, police say

By Mike Schell and Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is facing an assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man during an apparent road rage altercation around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Kevin Alonso Olan-Jimenez, 28, was the passenger in a vehicle involved in a wreck on Turfway Road near Drexel Avenue, according to Florence police.

The drivers of the cars pulled into the Cinfed Credit Union parking lot, where Olan-Jimenez and the victim began arguing.

“[Olan-Jimenez] ultimately struck [the victim] with a beer bottle that broke and caused injuries to his throat and shoulder,” explained Florence Police Detective Sgt. Erik Daniels.

The victim, who has not been identified, is a 30-year-old man from Florence, according to police.

The 30-year-old knew the area well enough that he managed to drive himself to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

“And at some point shortly thereafter [the victim] lost consciousness,” Sgt. Daniels said.

Police were able to get a description of Olan-Jimenez from the victim’s family members.

About 40 minutes later, police say they found Olan-Jimenez near US-42 and Lacresta Drive with blood and cuts on his hands.

As for the victim, he is in critical condition, according to police.

The family of the victim thinks he will make a full recovery though, Sgt. Daniels explained.

“Hopefully, there won’t be permanent damage, but it was very close,” Sgt. Daniels said. “The medical staff had told us, given where the wounds were located on his neck, they were very close to arteries.”

Olan-Jimenez is also charged with menacing and terroristic threatening along with assault.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

