Mt. Washington EMS unit is officially in service

Mt. Washington Fire added ambulances to the department.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mt. Washington Fire Department now includes Mt. Washington Fire and EMS.

“We have two units now that are available and stationed in this city,” paramedic Daniel Nelson said, “and if someone calls 911, and we’re the closer unit, dispatch knows we can be dispatched on this now.”

Starting Monday, any emergency medical calls made in Mt. Washington could end up on the line at Mt. Washington Fire and EMS.

It makes for faster response times, but also frees up emergency services for the rest of Bullitt County.

Instead of relying on Bullitt County EMS, for example, Mt. Washington now has two ambulances to assist.

“Not only do the people of Mt. Washington benefit from this,” deputy director Josh Rader said, “but Bullitt County as a whole will benefit.”

Mt. Washington’s EMS operations are based out of the Fire Station on North Bardstown Road.

They plan to add even more ambulances to the department in the future.

You can follow them on Facebook.

