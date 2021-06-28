Sections of Cherokee Park to reopen to vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two sections of the scenic loop in Cherokee Park will reopen to vehicles Monday.

The loop closed in April 2020 to give people more room to exercise during the coronavirus pandemic.

People will be able to enter the loop off of Eastern Parkway, near the Daniel Boone statue, to get to the Hogan’s Fountain pavilion and the basketball courts.

People can also get to Rugby Field using Lexington Road.

