Sen. McConnell: ‘Discontinue the bonus’ on Kentucky’s economy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell arrived in Louisville on Monday to speak with local business owners, discussing concerns on unemployment benefits and getting people back to work.

Discussion was hosted at UPS in their corporate office on North Hurstbourne Parkway. McConnell met with leaders in a business roundtable event addressing issues with vaccines, the economy, and labor shortages.

McConnell’s remarks criticized Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, stating the $300 pandemic unemployment benefits are the reason workers refuse to return.

“Discontinue the bonus, and I think you’ll see a significant number of people going back to work,” McConnell said.

Beshear previously said the $300 benefits would not be cut as the funds continue to stimulate Kentucky’s economy.

McConnell also added the $1500 being offered to the first 15,000 Kentuckians to go back to work isn’t the way to go either.

“The pandemic is essentially in the review mirror. And to continue to borrow and spend at this level is completely unacceptable,” McConnell said.

Among health officials, the Delta variant of COVID-19 is the latest concern as it spreads across the US. The CDC said as of June 18, that variant is responsible for 20 percent of new cases.

“Our county as results of the CARES Act and the 50 billion dollars we put into Operation Warp Speed has created not one, not two, but three highly effective vaccines in less than year,” McConnell said.

States across the south are seeing some of the lowest numbers in vaccinations, as that highly contagious strain makes its way around the country.

That’s why McConnell encourages everyone to roll up their sleeve and get vaccinated.

“It doesn’t work if people don’t get the vaccine,” McConnell said. “Whatever influence I can have over those decisions, I encourage everyone, everyone to get the vaccine.”

McConnell also gave an update on the bipartisan push to start framing that large infrastructure being worked on in D.C.

The senator said as long as nothing else is tacked on, there will be forward movement, adding seven major bills have passed on a bipartisan front within the past year.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.