Students should check KEES accounts for accuracy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky high school students and Class of 2021 graduates should check their Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) accounts for accuracy.

“Kentucky high school students and recent graduates should check their KEES accounts at least once a year to make sure they’ve gotten all funds that they have earned through their hard work in classes,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “KEES funds earned in high school can help students attend college or technical school, giving them more opportunities to pursue a career they’re passionate about and that will provide well for their families.”

A local financial aid specialist says students and recent graduates should be checking their KEES money to make sure it is accurate.

”Log on to kheaa.com, that’s an acronym for Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and once they’re logged on, they’re going to sign in and they can view their keys awards,” said Christine Dressler, Financial Aid Specialist for SKYCTC.

Under the KEES program, students earn money for college for achieving good grades in high school and receiving good scores on the ACT or SAT. KEES is administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). To check awards, students must sign into their account on kheaa.com.

Senior Outreach Counselor, John Bergman says if you are transferring schools sometimes your GPA, ACT or SAT scores don’t show up on your account. So, checking to make sure it is accurate ensures you receive the money you have earned.

”Sometimes the student doesn’t put the ACT result. Like when they actually register for the ACTs, sometimes they just forget to put their high school and the thing is if the high school never gets that result, they won’t put it into their KEES account. So let’s say for example a student their freshman year took the ACT and got a 21 on it, but then their senior year they took it by themselves, not with the school, and got a 28, the school never got that, they’re not going to get that 500 dollars. So, we want to make sure that school has it on file,” Bergman said.

If they do not have an account, they can set one up. Students can verify that their KEES GPA is correct by taking the letter grade for each course taken during the school year and converting it to a 4.0 scale. On this scale, an A = 4.0, B = 3.0, C = 2.0, D = 1.0, and F = 0. Pluses and minuses count the same, so an A- and an A+ are both worth 4.0 points. Grades for Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Cambridge Advanced International and dual credit courses are weighted, making an A = 5.0, B = 4.0, etc.

”If the schools are falling behind, and I know with COVID a lot of that paperwork is slowing down, I do believe we’ll get up to speed, but that will ensure that KHEAA makes sure that the money that student has earned is in place at the time they attend that post secondary education,” Dressler said.

Students should also make sure their account has their correct date of birth and Social Security number.

In addition to KEES, KHEAA administers need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. It also disburses low-cost Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC). Many of KHEAA’s student aid programs, including KEES, are funded by Kentucky Lottery revenue. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.

If they find problems with their account or cannot access their KEES information, students should call (800) 928-8926.

