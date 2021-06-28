Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Trump Organization lawyers expected to meet with Manhattan DA prosecutors

FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.
FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trump Organization lawyers are expected to meet with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office Monday in an effort to talk them out of pursuing criminal charges.

The in-person meeting follows a virtual conference last week about the district attorney’s pending criminal charges, according to sources familiar with the matter.

New York prosecutors told Trump lawyers the criminal charges could be filed against the organization as early as this week.

An attorney for the Trump Organization told CNN that so far prosecutors have not been receptive to arguments to dismiss the case.

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is also expected to be charged for improper tax-free compensation and benefits he received.

There is no indication at this point that former President Donald Trump or members of his family will be charged, but the case could lay the groundwork for that later.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenage driver has died after an accident on I-65 Saturday morning involving a semi-truck.
15-year-old Indiana driver hit and killed by semi on I-65
Two women within the Louisville area have just become richer after winning from Kentucky...
Louisville-area women win big jackpots with Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon for his alleged role in the death...
Man accused of killing a bartender at Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve expected in court Monday
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
7-week-old Del'luna was killed after police say her father shook her and threw her to the ground.
‘Complete monster’: Louisville mother mourning 7-week-old daughter; child’s father charged with murder

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
East Market Street in the rain, Louisville, Ky.
Behind the Forecast: What do rain percentages really mean?
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind the Forecast: What do rain percentages really mean?
Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Search underway for hidden treasure in Utah