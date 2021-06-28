Support Local Businesses
Walden School hosts kid-friendly competition for campers ahead of Olympic Games

Students in the Camp Walden summer program got a taste of Olympic competition as the school...
Students in the Camp Walden summer program got a taste of Olympic competition as the school hosts their own version of the Olympic Games.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in the Camp Walden summer program got a taste of Olympic competition as the school hosts their own version of the Olympic Games.

On Monday, students enrolled in the camp located at Walden School in St. Matthews participated in track and field competitions as part of Olympics week, looking ahead to the the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Organizers created kid-friendly versions of popular events like shotput and discus throw, and throughout the week will learn and compete in events such as volleyball, soccer, and wrestling.

“I’ve been learning,” Avenet Satterly, a sixth grader at Walden School said.” “I didn’t know how to actually start like in the races, to get down and put your foot up against the wall and take off, also the right form to jump in a long jump.”

Camp Walden school offers nearly 30 camp sessions for pre-kindergarten to 8th grade students in a six-week program. For more information, visit their website.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games can be seen July 23 on WAVE 3 News and NBC.

