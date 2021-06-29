Support Local Businesses
20-year LMPD veteran using jiu-jitsu to teach officers new use-of-force tactics

LMPD veteran Allan Manganello works with another officer to show reporters a maneuver.
LMPD veteran Allan Manganello works with another officer to show reporters a maneuver.
By Nick Picht
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid nationwide calls for police reform, the Louisville Metro Police Department is turning to martial arts.

For the past three years, LMPD police academy instructor Allan Manganello has been teaching Gracie Jiu-Jitsu to officers and recruits, providing new ways for officers to think about and react to use-of-force situations.

Manganello, a 20-year veteran and third-degree black belt, uses jiu-jitsu’s various techniques to help officers make arrests without injuring the suspect or themselves.

As a martial art, Gracie Jiu-Jitsu focuses on the skill of taking an opponent to the ground, controlling one’s opponent, gaining a dominant position and using a number of techniques to force them into submission.

On Tuesday, WAVE 3 News took Manganello’s class to see the techniques firsthand.

“The techniques that we are offering now through the (Gracie Survival Tactics) program are definitely a lot more humane, a lot more controlling and a lot more appealing to the camera, to the eye, to the perception, all the way around,” Manganello said. “Yet they still have the amount of effectiveness, if not more, than previous techniques that were taught way back in the day in early policing.”

Police use-of-force tactics and other policies and procedures have been called into question nationwide since George Floyd’s death.

In Louisville, a man sued LMPD after officers were captured on video striking the man in the face several times at Jefferson Square Park before arresting him,

Manganello told WAVE 3 News those high-profile situations prove to him officers need more and consistent training.

“There’s times where we very well may be in a deadly force situation and if we’re able to handle it without having to use actual deadly force, we actually save lives,” Manganello said.

He’s now pushing for the department to implement the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu curriculum more regularly.

Currently, officers are mandated to spend eight hours per year in training. Manganello said he would like to see that number increased dramatically, and for the department to incentivize training with commendations and bonuses.

Right now, Manganello said it’s hard for officers to receive the proper training while on shift because of how short-staffed LMPD is.

According to department data, LMPD currently employs 1,062 officers.

