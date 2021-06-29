Another non-stop flight from Louisville announced amid massive uptick in airport travelers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Allegiant Air announced Tuesday morning they’d be offering a non-stop commercial flight from Louisville to Austin.

The flight between Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport marks a record 36 non-stop destinations from the Derby City.

Louisville’s airport said they are seeing a successful 2021, as passenger numbers are way up compared to last year.

With most restrictions lifted, travelers are again pouring into the gates of airports across the country.

The airport said Tuesday they are seeing a small sample of worker shortages, however, also said there’s no reason for concern in that regard.

“Everyone here is hiring,” Louisville Regional Airport Authority spokesperson Anthony Gilmer said. “The airlines are hiring. TSA is hiring. All of the concessions are hiring.”

Gilmer said it’s not staffing issues that might cause delays at security checkpoints and at the gate; it’s the fact that people are finally traveling again.

It’s important to get to the airport an hour and a half before your flight, he reminded travelers, which wasn’t always an issue in 2020.

“We just want to make sure folks have enough time to get checked in,” Gilmer said, “go through the TSA line, maybe get a bottle of water or get something to eat before they get on the airplane.”

Peggy Catron and her husband, Jerry Premo, learned the hard way on their way to Louisville that things aren’t like they were last year. They missed their original flight on their way from New Mexico.

“We saw the sea of humans in the security line,” Catron said, “and we realized it would take us longer than that to get through security.”

Catron and Premo used to travel through a lot of airports pre-pandemic. Now, a new grandson is putting them back in the air again.

“There’s a tremendous pent-up desire for people to reconnect in-person,” Premo said, “and I see that as feeding continued interest in air travel.”

Louisville’s airport officials said passenger numbers look like they did during a record-breaking 2019, and the numbers could be even higher this year.

As for the new non-stop flight, Allegiant will offer the route beginning on Nov. 18 with rates as low as $39. The route will be available twice a week.

