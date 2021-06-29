Bullitt County youth football league expands; coaches aim to provide positive outlet

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-running youth sports program has extended its reach to families beyond county lines.

The Greater Bullitt County Youth Football League, which includes football, cheer and dance teams, is expanding its borders this summer to welcome new players and new teams.

The Cedar Grove Vikings are one of more than a dozen teams in the league, which serves young athletes from 3 to 14 years old. A volunteer coach, Greg Kelley, said he hoped to see more families join the program as a positive outlet for their children.

“You can be in Indiana, you can be in Louisville, you can be in Oldham County, you can be in Elizabethtown, you can be in Hardin County, as long as you can get here,” Kelley said. “We’re just here to help the kids out and show them there are people who do care for them.”

Kelley said the youth league would provide the mentorship he wished he had when growing up as he fell into a tough crowd, sold drugs and ultimately served time.

“I made some real dumb decisions,” he said. “I told myself when I was locked up that I would give back to my community.”

Kelley, now a business owner and pastor, said he believes the sports league can help young people stay out of trouble.

“There are so many people with gifts out there who don’t know it because of they’re on the street doing the wrong thing,” he said. “We’re trying to get them out of the city, you don’t have to be on the streets with these thugs. You can have a different life, we will take you in as our own and love you as our own.”

To sign-up for The Cedar Grove Vikings, contact team Chairman Chad Chappell at (502) 457-3957, or visit the team website. The cost to sign-up is normally $60, but Kelley said new members who need assistance will receive it and may have the entire cost covered by a sponsor.

The team is split into four different age groups; the youngest group plays flag/touch football while all other age groups play full contact. Practices are held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, while games take place on Saturday.

For more information on other established teams in the league visit the Greater Bullitt County Youth Football League website.

