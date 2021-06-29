Clark Co. among first in WAVE Country to celebrate no new COVID-19 cases

CLARK CO., Ind. (WAVE) - Clark County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel has had the same routine since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each day at noon, the state updates their COVID map and website with how many tests, how many new cases we have, how many hospitalizations, how many deaths, and usually when I come back from lunch I see where we’re at,” Yazel said. “That’s something I’ve followed for 15 to 16 months now.”

However, on Monday, he noticed something he hadn’t before. Clark County had zero new reported COVID-19 cases.

While fewer people are getting tested in Clark County, Yazel credited most of the progress to the vaccine. Around 47 percent of Clark County has received at least the first dose.

“(Testing) is probably part of it too,” Yazel said. “I think we had 88 tests and zero new cases, and a few months ago it would’ve been 300 or 400 tests. So I do think testing is down, but that being said, that doesn’t mean people are sick and not being tested. It just means they’re not symptomatic and don’t feel the need to (get tested).”

Neighboring Southern Indiana counties, like Floyd County have also made large strides in the fight against COVID-19. Floyd County reported just one new COVID case on Monday, with nearly 48 percent of the population having received at least the first dose.

Yazel told WAVE 3 News the hard part of the pandemic might be over, but the county is still watching other parts of the country and the world closely, encouraging residents, especially young people to get vaccinated if they’re on the fence.

“So much about COVID has been negative,” Yazel said. “I remember back in May when it first hit, we had these milestones of this is our first case, this is our first hospitalization, this is our first death. Well in the back end of this, hopefully we need to celebrate some of these things.”

“Zero new cases,” Yazel added. “That’s a really big deal, and I think we all need some positivity right now.”

To find out where to get vaccinated in Indiana, click here.

