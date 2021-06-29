Fiery testimony from ex-LMPD chief on officer’s termination in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case is fighting for his job.

The Merit Board hearings for former LMPD Sgt. Joshua Jaynes continued Tuesday with questioning of the department’s former chief, Yvette Gentry.

The contentious exchange went on for hours with Jaynes’ attorney, Thomas Clay, grilling Gentry on why she decided to fire Jaynes.

Gentry was told by the chair of the board to answer the questions directly. Clay accused Gentry of not following the law when she fired Jaynes.

At issue is a line in the warrant that LMPD officers used to enter Taylor’s home the night they shot her dead last year. The line, written by Jaynes, indicated he verified through the US Postal Inspector that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover was receiving packages at her home. Jaynes, it was later learned, relied on Sgt. Jon Mattingly to contact the US Postal Inspector.

Gentry said she fired Jaynes because she believed that statement to be false because the evidence showed Jaynes learned there were no packages going to the home. However, Gentry admitted that Jaynes obtained that information in April, a month after the warrant was executed.

Clay argued that at the time the warrant was written, Jaynes had relied on Mattingly’s statement telling him Glover was receiving packages at Taylor’s home.

Following vigorous questioning by Clay, Gentry also admitted Jaynes had no reason to doubt Mattingly’s statement at the time the warrant was written.

Gentry said she fired him because Jaynes wrote he had verified the information himself. She said that if Jaynes would have written in the warrant that he verified through Mattingly that Glover was receiving packages there, then it would have been a different story.

Clay argued that reasoning is in violation of what’s known as the “Collective Knowledge Doctrine,” a law which states one detective can rely on the information provided by another.

Gentry agreed that under the Collective Knowledge Doctrine, Jaynes was not required to verify the information from Mattingly himself.

Gentry also said she was never made aware of LMPD Det. Kelly Goodlett’s testimony during her Professional Standards Unit questioning. In that interview, Goodlett stated she also heard Mattingly tell Jaynes that Glover was receiving packages at Taylor’s apartment.

Gentry said she was never given that information and was unaware of her testimony. Still, she said what Jaynes wrote in the affidavit was false, leading to his firing.

The hearings are expected to continue through Wednesday.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.