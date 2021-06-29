Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Hot, humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: Hottest day of the year/summer so far today. Heat index may reach 100 to 102° at times
  • STRONG THUNDERSTORMS: Tropical moisture helps to increase storm chances Wednesday afternoon
  • HEAVY RAIN: A cold front will lead to widespread, heavy rainfall Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be another hot and humid day across WAVE Country as highs top out in the mid-90s; it will feel like close to 100° at times today. Scattered thunderstorms pop later this afternoon; some storms could be briefly strong.

A couple of downpours may linger into tonight, especially across southern Kentucky, as the remnants of Danny push through Tennessee. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms develop near I-64 tomorrow afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms can produce damaging winds and small hail. Tomorrow won’t be as hot thanks to higher rain chances and more clouds overhead.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the 70s. Rain chances increase early Thursday morning ahead of our next front.

The holiday weekend is looking good with cooler weather, lower humidity, and low rain chances.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday midday, June 29, 2021

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
Deadly wrong-way collision on I-64 at Third Street kills 1, injures 4
A teenage driver has died after an accident on I-65 Saturday morning involving a semi-truck.
15-year-old Indiana driver hit and killed by semi on I-65
Multiple reports of songbirds are dying across Indiana and Kentucky and no one knows why.
Birds dying in Indiana and Kentucky remains a mystery
Rat Infestation Reveals Issues in Okolona Neighborhood
Rat infestation reveals issues in Okolona neighborhood
Two women within the Louisville area have just become richer after winning from Kentucky...
Louisville-area women win big jackpots with Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets

Latest News

Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday midday, June 29, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/29
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/29
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/29
East Market Street in the rain, Louisville, Ky.
Behind the Forecast: What do rain percentages really mean?