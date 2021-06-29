FORECAST: Hot, humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT: Hottest day of the year/summer so far today. Heat index may reach 100 to 102° at times

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS: Tropical moisture helps to increase storm chances Wednesday afternoon

HEAVY RAIN: A cold front will lead to widespread, heavy rainfall Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be another hot and humid day across WAVE Country as highs top out in the mid-90s; it will feel like close to 100° at times today. Scattered thunderstorms pop later this afternoon; some storms could be briefly strong.

A couple of downpours may linger into tonight, especially across southern Kentucky, as the remnants of Danny push through Tennessee. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms develop near I-64 tomorrow afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms can produce damaging winds and small hail. Tomorrow won’t be as hot thanks to higher rain chances and more clouds overhead.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the 70s. Rain chances increase early Thursday morning ahead of our next front.

The holiday weekend is looking good with cooler weather, lower humidity, and low rain chances.

