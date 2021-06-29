FORECAST: Hottest of the season so far

WEATHER HEADLINES

Staying hot and humid into the evening and night

Rain/Storm chances increase Wednesday, highest Thursday

July 4th weekend looks nearly perfect with low 80s, low humidity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple of downpours may linger into tonight, especially across southern Kentucky, as the remnants of Danny push through Tennessee. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms develop near I-64 tomorrow afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms can produce damaging winds and small hail. Tomorrow won’t be as hot thanks to higher rain chances and more clouds overhead.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the 70s. Rain chances increase early Thursday morning ahead of our next front.

Showers and storms are likely on Thursday as a cold front pushes into the region. The rainfall rates will be very tropical in nature and totals could easily move into the 1-2″ range. We’ll monitor this.

By Friday and lingering into the 4th of July weekend we’re in for a treat! Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

