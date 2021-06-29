Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/29

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Hot and dry for most once again with only a few locations able to cool down thanks to pop-up thunderstorms. And those locations may be very familiar spots as the past couple of days---north/west of Louisville and again far south.

Wednesday will feature a slightly more organized band of t-storms that will pop near or north of I-64 in the afternoon. They will build south in a very sloppy fashion. So a widespread severe event isn’t likely, a few downburst wind gusts and/or hail can take place.

Thursday is when the main front moves in and that could lead to several hours of steady rain that could be heavy at times. This could be a really good soaking rain for the area.

The drier/cooler trend for the weekend is STILL THERE!

