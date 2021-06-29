Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Increased LMPD budget essential to public safety, Fischer, Shields say

A top priority for LMPD is reducing gun violence, and some of the funding will be used for that...
A top priority for LMPD is reducing gun violence, and some of the funding will be used for that purpose, Chief Erika Shields said.(Flickr: Fund for the Arts)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fisher and Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields called attention to the increase in funding LMPD received in the recently-passed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget during a Tuesday news conference. They were joined by Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) Director Dr. Monique Williams and Director of Emergency Services Jody Meiman.

A top priority for the police department is reducing gun violence, and some of the funding will be used for that purpose, Shields said. There’s also money for new crime-fighting tools.

“License plate readers, cameras, and gunshot detection combined provide essential, real-time intelligence which allows for significantly quicker apprehension of violent offenders,” Shields said.

The budget includes money for LMPD officers to receive pay raises. An additional $1.5 million will cover costs of the Department of Justice review for the police department and the Metro Government, as well as $550,000 for a Group Violence Intervention initiative and $500,000 for the ReImage program, which helps juvenile offenders with education and job training.

The investments will lead to progress, but noticeable changes won’t take place within a fiscal year, according to Shields.

“We as a government – and as a society – have to work together to create the conditions necessary for public safety in every neighborhood,” Fischer said. “... Our city budget quadruples our investment in violence prevention and capacity-building programs from $5 million to $19 million – including critical work overseen by our Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.”

The 2021-2022 budget was passed by the Louisville Metro Council on June 24.

View an outline of the city’s plan for public safety below.

Reimagining Public Safety by WAVE 3 News on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
Deadly wrong-way collision on I-64 at Third Street kills 1, injures 4
Rat Infestation Reveals Issues in Okolona Neighborhood
Rat infestation reveals issues in Okolona neighborhood
A teenage driver has died after an accident on I-65 Saturday morning involving a semi-truck.
15-year-old Indiana driver hit and killed by semi on I-65
Multiple reports of songbirds are dying across Indiana and Kentucky and no one knows why.
Birds dying in Indiana and Kentucky remains a mystery
The “Say Their Names” mural on 11th Street, created in July 2020 to honor the lives of Breonna...
Breonna Taylor, George Floyd mural in Louisville vandalized, suspects caught on camera

Latest News

LMPD veteran Allan Manganello works with another officer to show reporters a maneuver.
20-year LMPD veteran using jiu-jitsu to teach officers new use-of-force tactics
UofL Health is turning a parking lot on Brook Street between Muhammad Ali and Liberty Street...
UofL Health to close downtown COVID vaccination, testing site
The route will be available twice a week. (Source: Shreveport Regional Airport/Allegiant)
Another non-stop flight from Louisville announced amid massive uptick in airport travelers
LMPD’s then-interim chief Yvette Gentry fired Joshua Jaynes in January after it was determined...
Fiery testimony from ex-LMPD chief on officer’s termination in Breonna Taylor case