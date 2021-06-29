Increased LMPD budget essential to public safety, Fischer, Shields say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fisher and Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields called attention to the increase in funding LMPD received in the recently-passed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget during a Tuesday news conference. They were joined by Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) Director Dr. Monique Williams and Director of Emergency Services Jody Meiman.

A top priority for the police department is reducing gun violence, and some of the funding will be used for that purpose, Shields said. There’s also money for new crime-fighting tools.

“License plate readers, cameras, and gunshot detection combined provide essential, real-time intelligence which allows for significantly quicker apprehension of violent offenders,” Shields said.

The budget includes money for LMPD officers to receive pay raises. An additional $1.5 million will cover costs of the Department of Justice review for the police department and the Metro Government, as well as $550,000 for a Group Violence Intervention initiative and $500,000 for the ReImage program, which helps juvenile offenders with education and job training.

The investments will lead to progress, but noticeable changes won’t take place within a fiscal year, according to Shields.

“We as a government – and as a society – have to work together to create the conditions necessary for public safety in every neighborhood,” Fischer said. “... Our city budget quadruples our investment in violence prevention and capacity-building programs from $5 million to $19 million – including critical work overseen by our Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.”

The 2021-2022 budget was passed by the Louisville Metro Council on June 24.

View an outline of the city’s plan for public safety below.

