Indiana State Police releases new details into officer-involved shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - New details have been released on an officer-involved shooting reported in Columbus, Indiana on Sunday, leaving one suspect in critical condition.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, Columbus Police officers were called to a home on the 3000 block of Grove Parkway around 4:05 a.m. The homeowner told police there was an unknown person on his property after observing security footage while out of town. The owner called 911 to report the incident.

Sergeant Lukas Nibarger, listed as a seven-year veteran with CPD, arrived on the property around 4:12 a.m., and encountered a man identified as Jacob Dale Rice, 38, from Columbus.

ISP said Nibarger had given verbal commands to Rice, and Rice ignored the commands, fleeing the scene on foot. Nibarger chased Rice into the back yard of the home, telling Rice to surrender in an attempt to detain him.

Investigators believe Rice pulled out a firearm and fired one round towards Nibarger, the release states. The officer was not struck and returned fire towards Rice, hitting him one time.

Rice was said to have stolen the gun used in the shooting from a car prior to the incident, and he did not make entry into the home.

The release said Nibarger called for an ambulance to the location, which arrived to provide medical assistance to the suspect.

The suspect was airlifted to Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where ISP said he underwent surgery and is still listed in critical condition.

Nibarger has been placed on administrative leave as part of Columbus Police Department protocol, Indiana State Police confirmed.

Investigation is ongoing at this time by Indiana State Police. Once criminal investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The prosecutor’s office will determine if charges will be filed in the case.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.