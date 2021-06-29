Local wildlife volunteer helps rescue two bald eagles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “To get a bald eagle, to begin with, is amazing, but to have two in two days is unheard of,” said Volunteer Wildlife Transporter, Tammy Liscomb, of Bowling Green.

A rare rescue involving one of the most endangered species.

“This is few a far between. There is just not many times that you help rescue an eagle and hopefully release that eagle and be a part of that,” Liscomb said.

Two days after Memorial Day, authorities were notified of a bald eagle down in a farmer’s field in Hopkinsville.

The next day another one was found, this time a female.

“She was in really bad shape and I met her in Todd County and drove her all the way to the Raptor Center in Louisville, Kentucky,” Liscomb said.

The Raptor Center in Louisville is a non-profit organization that helps rehabilitate injured raptors, raise orphaned birds of prey, and increase public awareness about the importance of raptors.

Liscomb, a Bowling Green volunteer wildlife transporter, who has long admired bald eagles from afar got up close and personal with two. She says finding two in two days is unheard of.

“Words cannot express, I think it was all God’s timing. There is a bible verse that I can’t reach right now, but it is about being lifted up on an eagle’s wings and I think just how majestic and how beautiful they are in flight. Their wingspan is six feet wide. They’re six feet tall. They were in a carrier that a Great Dane would be in and it barely fit in my car. I just never realized how big they were until I was that close to one,” Liscomb said.

She says the eagle is an American symbol and rescuing these eagles so close to the 4th of July is something to be proud of.

“We need to be more united, that is just my gut feeling. I believe in seeing these eagles out in the wild and seeing them fly over your head, once you get that experience it is just like engraved in your brain. You just never forget it and it has happened to me twice. To be able to hopefully see these eagles rehabbed and let go someday, I just can’t wait for that day. Hopefully, with the 4th of July this will be a good news story versus all the negative we have going on right now and it will bring us together,” Liscomb said.

The Raptor Rehab Center says the eagles are now doing much better and on the road to recovery.

WBKO will continue to follow the condition and release of the eagles once they are fully rehabilitated.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.