McLaughlin sets new world record, qualifies for Olympics in 400 meter hurdles

Former UK star sets World Record in 400m hurdles
Former UK star sets World Record in 400m hurdles(NBC Sports)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAVE) - Former UK track and field star Sydney McLaughlin established a new world record by finishing the 400 meter hurdles in 51.90 seconds. She won the U.S. Olympic Trials, earning her spot on Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Games. She is the first woman to run the event in sub 52 seconds.

“All the glory to God,” McLaughlin said. “Honestly this season, just working with my new coach, and just my new support system, it’s truly just faith and trusting the process.”

The 21 year-old won the silver medal at the 2019 World Championships in the 400 meter hurdles and was a member of the United States team in the 2016 Olympic games in Rio.

She joins Kendra Harrison, Javianne Oliver and Daniel Roberts as former Cats headed Tokyo with U.S.A. Track and Field.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

