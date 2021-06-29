Support Local Businesses
More witnesses to speak during Merit Board hearing for detective involved in deadly raid at Breonna Taylor’s home

A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer fired following the Breonna Taylor shooting will try to get his job back at a Merit Board appeal hearing in June. (Source: LMPD)(WAVE)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former Louisville Metro Police Department detective will continue the fight to get his job back Tuesday.

Joshua Jaynes was fired in connection to his role in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

Former LMPD interim chief Yvette Gentry said an investigation found Jaynes included false information on a search warrant.

FULL COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

One line in the warrant said Jaynes verified with the U.S. Postal Inspector that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, drug suspect Jamarcus Glover, had been receiving packages at her apartment.

At a Merit Board hearing earlier in June, Jaynes admitted he never verified that information himself, but trusted information that was given to him.

More witnesses will be called in this case today.

