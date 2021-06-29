Prince Harry recognizes Louisville teen for her work during COVID crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville high schooler was honored by the one and only Prince Harry for her work in helping Louisvillians get vaccinated.

Sixteen-year-old Jacqueline Teague was one of 300 people across the world who received the Diana Awards.

Teague is a student at Sacred Heart Academy who, along with the help of Amelie Beck, volunteered their time this year to get people signed up to get vaccinated.

“I am hopeful that today’s award recipients have inspired you to be part of a future where humanity is cherished, where our communities are supported and uplifted and where we are considerate and compassionate to each other, both online and off,” Prince Harry said in a video posted on social media.

“I am so unbelievably thankful and grateful to be receiving this,” Teague said. “And I am so proud to be recognized as the Diana Award recipient and being even near the name Princess Diana is just such an honor because of so much work that she’s done throughout her life. So it’s really incredible.”

As part of the award ceremony, Prince Harry recognized the timing of this year’s awards. Princess Diana would have turned 60 years old this week.

