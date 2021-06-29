Rat infestation reveals issues in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An infestation of rats has plagued a neighborhood in Okolona, and according to neighbors, they say nothing’s being done about it.

”If that’s next door, and I’m getting them four doors down, what is actually in this house,” neighbor Scott Sparks said.

It’s a question he’s asked himself most days for the last eight months.

Neighbors said an infestation of rats is the source of their problems. Outside of the Blue Lick Road house is a large, visible pile of trash; inside are tattered blinds.

Sparks said one of his neighbors spotted dozens of rats in the driveway. A picture shows just a handful of them.

”It’s becoming a major problem for everybody on the street, across the street,” Sparks said. “I live four houses down, and in the last two days, I’ve killed four rats.”

A contractor dropped off a dumpster at the location Monday afternoon. By early Monday evening, the dumpster still sat empty, with no tenant around. Neighbors said the property has been neglected and allowed people to squat, leading to the infestation.

Other neighbors, who wanted to remain anonymous, showed WAVE 3 News holes from rats digging in and out of their yard. Those same rats have been chewing up wiring in neighbors’ cars.

”When I saw the first rat, I was like ‘ah really?’” Sparks said. “Not me, not in this house. It’s hard to deal with and they act like it’s nothing.”

Sparks said after eight months of dealing with the ripple effect of this infestation, he’s had enough. He has been calling Councilman Mark Fox for help, who told Sparks he was “working on it.”

”I figured it would be straightened up by now, before it stretched down four houses,’” Sparks said.

Codes and Regulations did not return WAVE 3 News call for request on the case at the time of writing.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.