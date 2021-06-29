Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Rescue crews save hiker on one of Red River Gorge’s most difficult trails

Crews work to rescue a collapsed hiker on one of Red River Gorge's most difficult trails.
Crews work to rescue a collapsed hiker on one of Red River Gorge's most difficult trails.(Powell County Search and Rescue)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews with the Powell County Search and Rescue saved a hiker Monday on what crews consider one of the most difficult trails in the Red River Gorge.

The rescue crews said they responded to a call of a collapsed hiker on the Ravens Rock Overlook Trail.

This is considered one of the most difficult trails in the gorge.

Crews said the hiker was suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration. We’re told the person also had a history of other medical issues.

Immediately after finding the hiker, crews set up a rope system needed to get the person out safely.

Crews said it took nearly three hours to remove the hiker from the trail.

Once out of the trail, Red STAR Wilderness EMS provided additional medical treatment.

The hiker was taken to the hospital where rescue crews said they are expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
Deadly wrong-way collision on I-64 at Third Street kills 1, injures 4
Rat Infestation Reveals Issues in Okolona Neighborhood
Rat infestation reveals issues in Okolona neighborhood
A teenage driver has died after an accident on I-65 Saturday morning involving a semi-truck.
15-year-old Indiana driver hit and killed by semi on I-65
Multiple reports of songbirds are dying across Indiana and Kentucky and no one knows why.
Birds dying in Indiana and Kentucky remains a mystery
The “Say Their Names” mural on 11th Street, created in July 2020 to honor the lives of Breonna...
Breonna Taylor, George Floyd mural in Louisville vandalized, suspects caught on camera

Latest News

The Clark County Health Department celebrated zero new COVID-19 cases Monday.
Clark Co. among first in WAVE Country to celebrate no new COVID-19 cases
The route will be available twice a week. (Source: Shreveport Regional Airport/Allegiant)
Another non-stop flight from Louisville announced amid massive uptick in airport travelers
LMPD’s then-interim chief Yvette Gentry fired Joshua Jaynes in January after it was determined...
Fiery testimony from ex-LMPD chief on officer’s termination in Breonna Taylor case
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
WAVE 3 News guest editorial
Column: Juneteenth will never be a National Holiday