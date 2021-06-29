Semi overturns on I-71 South near I-265, scene cleared

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overturned semi-truck on I-71 South close to I-265 brought traffic to a standstill Tuesday afternoon.

MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in at 4:30 p.m. on reports of an overturned semi on the interstate near mile marker 11. Dispatchers confirmed the semi was the only vehicle involved.

No injuries were reported, dispatchers confirmed. Crews initially blocked off all lanes of I-71 South to clear the accident.

As of 6 p.m., TRIMARC confirmed all lanes are now back open and the scene has cleared.

