‘Shot at a Million’: Registration for first drawing ends Wednesday

First drawing will be held July 2
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you haven’t already registered for the Shot at a Million sweepstakes, the deadline for the first drawing is approaching fast.

Shot at a Million gives Kentuckians an incentive to get a COVID vaccine by offering one of three million-dollar prizes to adult Kentuckians, as well as a chance for 12 to 17-year-old Kentuckians to win one of 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky college or university.

Gov. Beshear announced the first drawing would be held July 2, with additional drawings to take place on July 30 and August 27. Deadline to register for Friday’s drawing is June 30 at 11:59 p.m.

As of last Thursday, 472,938 adult Kentuckians have registered for the million dollar drawing, and 26.636 Kentucky teenagers have registered for the scholarship drawing.

Kentuckians who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine can register.

For more information and to sign up for Shot at a Million, click or tap here.

