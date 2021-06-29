Support Local Businesses
As temperatures rise, some struggle due to lack of air conditioning

By Ken Baker
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people don’t have the option of lowering the thermostat to escape the summer heat.

“It’s obscene, man,” Louisville home renter Michael Bryant said. “Some of us have to strip down to our underwear.”

Bryant has lived in a south Louisville neighborhood for an entire year, and he said his family has never had air conditioning.

“Apparently there used to be AC here, but it hasn’t been fixed. We’ve been complaining about it and it’s not getting fixed,” he said.

Bryant said he and his family are going to do their best to keep cool this summer because it’s the only choice they have.

“Step in our shoes for one day,” he said. “Come live in a house like this that doesn’t have A/C. Your house is 90 degrees inside, and it feels like 100.”

According to a manager at the Office of Resilience and Community Services, this type of heat-related need is important.

“We give out between five and seven hundred fans per year, and that need is continuing every year,” Sarah Teeters, the manager of advocacy and outreach for the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, said.

According to Teeters, there are fans given to those in need every year through community donations. The majority of the fans have already been distributed for this summer.

“There’s people who really struggle with respiratory issues, chronic health-related matters, and this heat is really hard on them,” Teeters said.

The Office of Resilience and Community Services offers these tips to those without air conditioning:

  • Limit outdoor activity and avoid direct sunlight.
  • Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing

To donate to the Office of Resilience and Community Services and its fan fair program, click here.

