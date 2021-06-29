TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi on I-71 South near mile marker 11, all lanes blocked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overturned semi-truck on I-71 South close to I-265 has brought traffic to a standstill Tuesday afternoon.

MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in at 4:30 p.m. on reports of an overturned semi on the interstate near mile marker 11. Dispatchers confirmed the semi was the only vehicle involved.

No injuries were reported and crews are on scene working to clear the accident, dispatchers confirmed.

As of 5 p.m., TRIMARC said all lanes and the left and right shoulder are currently blocked.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as the accident is cleared.

