UofL Health to close downtown COVID vaccination, testing site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health has announced its downtown drive-thru clinic on the intersection of Brook and Liberty, offering both COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, will be closing on June 30.

The location has been open since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and was the first drive-thru testing site available in Kentucky, according to UofL Health.

COVID vaccinations were also offered at the location starting in January, with rollout opening to the public in the following months.

UofL Health said Wednesday will be the final day it will administer vaccines and COVID tests at the location, and will continue to offer testing at its Urgent Care Plus locations throughout the state.

Vaccinations are available to the public aged 12 or older, no appointments required. UofL Health asks patients to bring a driver’s license or proof of age, as well as an insurance card if applicable.

