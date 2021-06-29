Support Local Businesses
UofL home games to return to full capacity

The University of Louisville announced Tuesday all home venues would return to full capacity,...
The University of Louisville announced Tuesday all home venues would return to full capacity, including games at the KFC Yum! Center.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Louisville Cardinals will play in front of full crowds when sports return next season.

The University of Louisville announced Tuesday all home venues would return to full capacity, including games at the KFC Yum! Center.

“As the positive momentum continues around the local health climate, we are thrilled to welcome Card Nation back home to ALL of our venues for this upcoming academic year,” Intercollegiate Athletics Vice President Vince Tyra said. “As grateful as we are to our fans for sticking with us from their homes this past year, it’ll be incredible to see our teams competing in front of live, full, loud home crowds here in The Ville. We need you, Cards fans…no one cheers like us. Let’s have some fun.”

WAVE 3 News Now
