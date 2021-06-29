Support Local Businesses
Viral video: Mom brings son to job interview

By KMOV staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A video of a Missouri mother who brought her toddler to a job interview has gone viral. It’s also highlighting the childcare challenges some parents face, especially during the pandemic.

“I knew people would relate to it. I just didn’t quite know how many,” said Maggie Mundwiller.

Her one-year-old Mylo joined his mom for her job interview, suited up and with resume in hand. Mundwiller documented the whole journey on TikTok.

“Now I think we’re probably almost to 8 million views, which is insane and awesome,” she said.

Six weeks after Mylo was born, Mundwiller says she was laid off from her job and has since struggled to juggle finding work during the pandemic and taking care of Mylo.

“A lot of people are not able to pay for the childcare if they’re unemployed. Even if there is one parent that is employed, you have so many other bills that you have to pay,” Mundwiller said.

When Mundwiller got a last-minute call to interview for a new job, she feared she couldn’t make it work.

“I was just honest and let them know that I wasn’t able to have childcare so I may need to schedule it for another time. So, immediately their response was, they’re child friendly,” she said.

A January 2021 Pew Research study says about half of employed parents with children under 12 say childcare responsibilities have been difficult to handle during the pandemic.

Mundwiller says this video sheds light on the struggles families like hers have faced.

“Hopefully, employers all over will start listening to this conversation and read the comments,” she said.

Comments all over her TikTok are now calling for more employers to normalize child friendly offices or offering childcare access.

“It’s just such an important thing to continue this momentum to talk about it; hopefully be better as a country,” Mundwiller said.

Mundwiller says she got a job offer and plans to post updates on TikTok about her new job and her experience as a working mom.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

