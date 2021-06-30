Support Local Businesses
5 suspected gang members charged in deadly shooting

Five people were arrested after a man was shot to death at a home in DuPont, Indiana.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DUPONT, Ind. (WAVE) – Five people were arrested after a man was shot to death at a home in DuPont, Indiana.

Jason Brewer, Gary Fletcher, David Faulkner, Michael Karnuth and Jordan Lowe allegedly got mad that Dustin Linder, 35, had patches and tattoos relating to “The Pagans” and “The Warlocks” motorcycle clubs but was not a member.

Investigators said the group went to a home on June 22 with the intent to beat up Linder and take his property when shots were fired and he was killed.

All five were taken into custody. Brewer was charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, obstruction of justice and criminal gang enhancement.

Fletcher was charged with murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery and criminal gang activity.

Faulkner was charged with murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery and criminal gang enhancement.

Karnuth was charged with murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, obstruction of justice and criminal gang enhancement.

Lowe was charged with assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice and criminal gang enhancement.

Police said all five who were charged are suspected members of those motorcycle gangs.

