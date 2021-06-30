Support Local Businesses
Forbes rankings suggest Kentucky, Indiana are boring

Fall horses in Kentucky
Fall horses in Kentucky(John P. Wise/WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Forbes magazine is known for its rankings, among other things, and its latest list won’t make Kentucky or Indiana residents too happy.

Indiana is ranked the 38th-most fun state in America, which is a polite way of saying its the 13th-most boring.

Kentucky fared even worse, checking in as the 42nd-most fun state, or ninth-most boring.

At least we have bourbon.

Click here for the full rankings.

