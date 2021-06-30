Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: More scattered thunderstorms today

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • STRONG T-STORMS: Possible this afternoon in isolated cases, mainly near and north of I-64
  • HEAVY RAIN: A cold front will lead to widespread, heavy rainfall Thursday; 1-2″ possible
  • HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Looks dry, cooler, and less humid!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated downpours this morning will fade but we won’t catch a break for long. Scattered thunderstorms develop this afternoon; some may be locally strong/heavy. Today will be another very humid and hot day.

Scattered downpours this evening with coverage actually ramping up overnight/toward the sunrise.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be widespread on Thursday as the cold front slides through our area. Total rainfall of 1-2″ inches between Wednesday and Thursday will be assisted by tropical moisture flowing in ahead of the front.

While a few showers are possible in Kentucky, most of us will dry out Thursday night.

The holiday weekend is looking good with cooler weather, lower humidity, and low rain chances. The heat does make a quick return by the 5th of July!

