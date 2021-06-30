Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • STRONG T-STORMS: Possible this afternoon in isolated cases, mainly near and north of I-64
  • HEAVY RAIN: A cold front will lead to widespread, heavy rainfall Thursday; 1-2″ possible
  • HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Looks dry, cooler, and less humid!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After isolated downpours this morning, we’ll see increasing rain chances this afternoon. Some of this afternoon’s thunderstorms may be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Highs today top out near 90°.

Scattered evening downpours give way to heavier rain early Thursday morning as a cold front gets closer to the region. Lows tonight drop into the 60s and low 70s.

Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are in Thursday’s forecast as the cold front slides through the area. Rainfall totals look to range between 1 to 2 inches between Wednesday and Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be cooler near 80°. We’ll gradually dry out Thursday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.

The holiday weekend is looking good with cooler weather, lower humidity, and low rain chances. The heat does make a quick return by the 5th of July!

