FORECAST: Storm chances increase Wednesday and Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances fade overnight; it will be warm & muggy

Rain/storm chances increase Wednesday; highest chance Thursday

July 4th weekend looks nearly perfect — low 80s, low humidity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of today’s scattered storms will fade away after sunset, leaving us with only a small shower chance and a muggy night.

Lows will only drop into the upper 70s in the city by Wednesday morning. Scattered thunderstorms will erupt on the radar Wednesday afternoon, bringing gusty winds and small hail to a few areas that see stronger storms. Highs on Wednesday will reach up toward 90 degrees before the storms arrive.

Showers and storms look to stick around in places Wednesday night into Thursday morning as disturbances ahead of a cold front continue to roll in. Lows will be in the 70s.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be widespread on Thursday as the cold front slides through our area.

Total rainfall of 1-2″ between Wednesday and Thursday will be assisted by tropical moisture flowing in ahead of the front.

By Friday and lingering into the 4th of July weekend we’re in for a treat — partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.