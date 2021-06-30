Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/30

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today is the transition day from the intense heat to a fairly active 24-30 hours of heavy rain/thunderstorms. And we need the rain in many areas, so it is not all bad news.

There will be exceptions to this of course for those of you that HAVE picked up rain recently. Your area will be watched for any brief flash flooding issues that can develop.

We won’t return to blue skies and low humidity until Friday. We will keep that love going into Saturday with Sunday (the Fourth) starting to heat up again.

In fact, the 90s will be back next week with daily t-storm chances.

The nice weather is still timing out perfectly for the holiday weekend. Enjoy!

