Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Joshua Jaynes: Mayor Fischer testifies in case of fired LMPD detective

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was called to testify on the third day of a hearing for former...
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was called to testify on the third day of a hearing for former LMPD Det. Joshua Jaynes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was called to testify on the third day of a hearing for former LMPD Det. Joshua Jaynes.

Jaynes was fired this year after former interim police chief Yvette Gentry said he lied to secure the warrant that led officers to the home of Breonna Taylor on the night she was killed last year.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

Jaynes is trying to get his job back, and the last two days of the hearing focused on what he wrote on the affidavit requesting the warrant to raid Taylor’s home. He had indicated he confirmed with the US postal inspector that packages addressed to Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, convicted drug trafficker Jamarcus Glover, were going to Taylor’s home. It turned out that Jaynes did not confirm that with the postal inspector; he had only taken the word of a fellow officer.

Jaynes’ attorney, Thomas Clay, on Wednesday fixed his focus on Fischer, and what the mayor said or did not say months before an investigation was ever opened into Jaynes. There was an extended back and forth between Clay and Fischer about the relevance of an audio recording to the hearing.

After Fischer and his legal team reviewed the recording on the sideline, the audio was shared with the room. Clay said that in the recording, the mayor made a prediction which could have influenced the decision whether to terminate Jaynes. Fischer rebutted, saying he was explaining and supporting the due process of the merit board that is overseeing this week’s hearing.

“The key phrase that you omitted is ‘Let’s assume,’” Fischer said in response to Clay alleging that he was making a prediction. “Then I walked through the process of what would most likely happen if there was not an investigation.”

After the first half of the hearing, Clay said he wanted to question Fischer on his role in the investigation into Elliott Avenue, where Glover lived. Elliott Avenue also was the target of an accusation last year that Fischer was trying to clear that street out to make way for a gentrification project.

Clay argued that the focus on Elliott Avenue was caused by the mayor, alleging that officers were just “following (Fischer’s) orders and completing a mission” the night of the deadly Taylor raid last year.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rat Infestation Reveals Issues in Okolona Neighborhood
Rat infestation reveals issues in Okolona neighborhood
LMPD’s then-interim chief Yvette Gentry fired Joshua Jaynes in January after it was determined...
Fiery testimony from ex-LMPD chief on officer’s termination in Breonna Taylor case
Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...
Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense
If you haven’t already registered for the Shot at a Million sweepstakes, the deadline for the...
‘Shot at a Million’: Registration for first drawing ends Wednesday
An overturned semi-truck on I-71 South close to I-265 brought traffic to a standstill Tuesday...
Semi overturns on I-71 South near I-265, scene cleared

Latest News

The health department is asking people to keep their pets away from dead or sick bats.
Rabid bats found in Oldham County
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Total rainfall of 1-2″ between Wednesday and Thursday will be assisted by tropical moisture...
FORECAST: Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms
Five people were arrested after a man was shot to death at a home in DuPont, Indiana.
5 suspected gang members charged in deadly shooting