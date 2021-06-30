Joshua Jaynes: Mayor Fischer testifies in case of fired LMPD detective

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was called to testify on the third day of a hearing for former LMPD Det. Joshua Jaynes.

Jaynes was fired this year after former interim police chief Yvette Gentry said he lied to secure the warrant that led officers to the home of Breonna Taylor on the night she was killed last year.

Jaynes is trying to get his job back, and the last two days of the hearing focused on what he wrote on the affidavit requesting the warrant to raid Taylor’s home. He had indicated he confirmed with the US postal inspector that packages addressed to Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, convicted drug trafficker Jamarcus Glover, were going to Taylor’s home. It turned out that Jaynes did not confirm that with the postal inspector; he had only taken the word of a fellow officer.

Jaynes’ attorney, Thomas Clay, on Wednesday fixed his focus on Fischer, and what the mayor said or did not say months before an investigation was ever opened into Jaynes. There was an extended back and forth between Clay and Fischer about the relevance of an audio recording to the hearing.

After Fischer and his legal team reviewed the recording on the sideline, the audio was shared with the room. Clay said that in the recording, the mayor made a prediction which could have influenced the decision whether to terminate Jaynes. Fischer rebutted, saying he was explaining and supporting the due process of the merit board that is overseeing this week’s hearing.

“The key phrase that you omitted is ‘Let’s assume,’” Fischer said in response to Clay alleging that he was making a prediction. “Then I walked through the process of what would most likely happen if there was not an investigation.”

After the first half of the hearing, Clay said he wanted to question Fischer on his role in the investigation into Elliott Avenue, where Glover lived. Elliott Avenue also was the target of an accusation last year that Fischer was trying to clear that street out to make way for a gentrification project.

Clay argued that the focus on Elliott Avenue was caused by the mayor, alleging that officers were just “following (Fischer’s) orders and completing a mission” the night of the deadly Taylor raid last year.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.